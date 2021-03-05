coronavirus

Mass. Schools Report 476 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

A total of 343 students tested positive from Feb. 25 to March 3, along with 133 school district employees. 

By Gabi Falk

West Lawn, PA - October 22: A sign in a classroom that reads "Notice, please wear a face mask. Thank you" next to signs about rules of cell phone usage in class. At Wilson High School in West Lawn, PA Thursday afternoon October 22, 2020 where the school has been taking precautions for students doing in person school to prevent the spread of Coronavirus / COVID-19.
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Massachusetts schools saw a decrease in coronavirus cases this week, with 476 new cases reported among students and staff. 

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 343 students and 133 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between Feb. 25 and March 3.

The case report marks a decrease of 106 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 373 students and 209 district staff tested positive, for a total of 582 cases. 

School districts have the option of providing in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two depending on the level of coronavirus cases in their communities.

State officials announced in early November that all Massachusetts communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person. They added that those in the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote.

While the number of positive cases in schools has fluctuated, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained the same over the past month.

