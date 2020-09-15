coronavirus

Mass. Small Businesses Get Some Tax Bill Deferrals Extended

Getty Images

Massachusetts businesses harmed by the coronavirus outbreak — especially those in the restaurant and hospitality sectors — will be able to take advantage of an extension of tax relief measures.

The extension was announced Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, and Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo — both Democrats.

The change includes the extension of the deferral of regular sales tax, meals tax, and room occupancy taxes for small businesses due from March 2020 through April 2021. They will instead be due in May 2021.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Virus Death Toll Linked to Maine Wedding Grows to 7

bike thefts 21 hours ago

Bike Thefts Spike Around Boston During Pandemic

Businesses that collected less than $150,000 in regular sales plus meals taxes in the 12 months ending February 29, 2020 will be eligible for relief for sales and meals taxes. Businesses that collected less than $150,000 in room occupancy taxes in the same 12-month period will be eligible for relief for room occupancy taxes.

No penalties or interest will accrue during the extension.

For businesses with meals tax and room occupancy tax obligations that do not otherwise qualify for this relief, late-file and late-pay penalties will be waived during this period.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettstaxes
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us