Mass. Using New Tool in COVID Fight: Phone Alerts for High-Risk Communities

The first of the Wireless Emergency Alerts will go to phones in Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester

By Asher Klein

A cell phone tower transmitting information
Getty Images Illustration

People who live in or near some Massachusetts communities at high risk for COVID-19 transmission will be getting alerts on their phones Monday night reminding them about coronavirus safety rules.

It's the first time a Wireless Emergency Alert is being sent about the coronavirus in Massachusetts, a Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center spokesman said.

The first of the alerts will go to phones in Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester between 5 and 10 p.m. in English and Spanish, the spokesman said. People who live in nearby communities within reach of cell towers broadcasting the alerts may get the message as well.

The 10 communities are being targeted because they've been frequently at high risk of having the coronavirus transmitted locally, according to the spokesman. In total, there are currently 63 Massachusetts cities and towns currently deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Massachusetts communities in the highest risk level for COVID-19 in the latest map.
Mass. Dept. of Public Health
This map shows the average daily number of coronavirus cases per capita in Massachusetts from Sept. 27-Oct. 10, 2020. There are 63 communities in the highest risk level for COVID-19 in the map.

The English version of Monday's alert will read:

MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19

It's part of Massachusetts' campaign to remind people to keep being vigilant about the pandemic, which isn't over, the spokesman said.

Gov. Charlie Baker laid out his plans to deal with a potential second surge in coronavirus cases this winter.

In fact, Massachusetts' numbers have been ticking up since the summer.

Wireless Emergency Alerts like the one being sent tonight are part of the system that also sends out Amber Alerts and alerts about dangerous weather, like tornadoes. They are sent by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency

Read more about the alerts here, on the Massachusetts website.

