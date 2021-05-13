Gov. Baker

Massachusetts to Launch Employer Vaccination Program

The announcement is a reversal of a stance Gov. Charlie Baker has held for the last several months

Massachusetts will soon launch an employer vaccination program, enabling businesses to request mobile vaccine clinics on site or book their employees at mass vaccination sites.

The announcement, made Wednesday at a press conference held at Moderna Inc.'s manufacturing facility in Norwood, is a reversal of a stance Gov. Charlie Baker has held for the last several months. The administration suspended the state's employer vaccination program in late February due to a lack of vaccine supply, leaving the program in limbo.

