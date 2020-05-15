Mayor Walsh Says He Won’t Lift Boston’s Public Health Emergency Next Week

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday that he has no plans to lift the city's public health emergency "next week or in the near future," even as the state moves closer to reopening.

He also said existing rules governing social and physical distancing and face coverings will remain in effect.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

"I know many people are feeling a bit worn down after living through two months of this," Walsh said. "But the fastest and most sustainable way out of this is a healthy way. If we come back too soon, there will be a second surge. If we are lax and take those safety nets away and have a second surge, we'll be in a lot worse situation than we are in today. "

"I want to see our city bustling again," he added. "I want to go to Fenway, I want to go to Foxboro, I want to go to the Garden. I want to do all the stuff that's missing. But we can't just jump back into it."

Walsh said the city continues to work with the state as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to release his phased reopening plan on Monday. The state has not yet said what types of businesses will be allowed to reopen in phase one.

"All the folks want to get back to work, I appreciate this," the mayor said.

Gov. Baker provides a COVID-19 update on testing, working to get Mass. to a 'new normal.'

Walsh was also asked about Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge's comments that he hopes to be able to reopen the team's Brighton practice facility next week, like some other NBA teams have already started doing.

"I expect that answer will come next week when the governor lays out the guidelines," he said.

Walsh said sports teams will be treated like any other industry in the city and will have to submit plans showing they can keep their employees safe.

"I don't see anytime soon where we'll be going back to sports in stadiums as far as fans," he added. "I would like to see if they could do it -- some of our sports teams coming back playing without fans."

The NBA released a statement Wednesday saying it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

Walsh said Friday that Boston now has 11,395 cases of COVID-19, up 111 from a day earlier. He also reported nine new coronavirus deaths, for a total of 551.

He also said there have been 4,089 recoveries, up 141, which he said is a good sign.