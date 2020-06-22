MBTA Ramps Up Services as Mass. Reopening Picks Up Pace

The MBTA ramped up its train and bus services Monday as more people in Massachusetts headed to work as part of Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.

The increased services coincide with the second step of Phase 2 of the reopening plan, which allows for offices to operate at 50 percent capacity, as well as the the reopening of close-contact businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors.

The Blue Line has resumed its regular weekday service, while the Red, Orange, Green and Mattapan lines are increasing their weekday services, along with almost 60 bus routes. The MBTA is increasing service on the Commuter Rail and resuming ferry service as well.

Transportation officials are unveiling a new safety campaign, which includes providing face masks to riders in need, putting up plenty of signs and messaging about social distancing and also making sure touch points are clean.

The MBTA is taking steps to make sure all trains and buses have been properly sanitized. Additionally, the agency says it’s going to keep a close watch on crowd sizes on all of its services to make sure social distancing guidelines can be adhered to, and add services if necessary.

“I’ve seen the Green Line -- the above-ground trains -- and they looked so empty maybe like two or three weeks ago when no one was riding," one commuter said. "It was probably very safe. There was just nobody on the trains.”

“I have had a few friends who have gone back to work and my friend took the blue line and they said it’s been fine," another commuter said. "It’s the red line where she’s run into a lot of problems.”