The Next Step in Reopening Mass., Here's What to Know

Restaurants in Massachusetts will be allowed to offer indoor dining and nail salons and other close contact services will be able to reopen Monday as part of the next stage of the state's reopening from the coronavirus shutdowns, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.

The second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening plan also includes increasing capacity at offices from 25% to 50% and allowing retailers to open fitting rooms by appointment only. Retail outlets will also be permitted to offer dressing rooms, though by appointment only, and offices will be allowed to increase their capacity to 50%, he said.

Baker said he made the decisions because the state's rate of positive coronavirus tests continues to decline.

"We're moving in the right direction as we continue our gradual reopening," he said.

Twenty-eight more coronavirus deaths were reported in Massachusetts on Saturday, as well as 286 more cases of the virus. The daily increase in COVID-19 deaths and cases in Massachusetts is dramatically lower than what the state was reporting two months ago, at the height of the local coronavirus surge.

Earlier this month, restaurants were allowed to resume outdoor dining. They've been limited to take out and delivery service only since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

For indoor dining on Monday, tables will have to be at least six feet apart and parties will be limited to six people, Baker said. Bar seating will still be banned but there won't be any additional seating capacity limits, as have been imposed in other states.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association, meanwhile, warned Friday that the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 3,600 eateries, or roughly 25% of the state's 16,000 restaurants.

Bob Luz, the association's president, said downtown Boston will likely be hit harder than others because downtown activity from office workers, tourists and college students has virtually evaporated.

Phase 3, including the reopening of gyms, outdoor camps, museums and more, will start no sooner than July 6, Baker said Friday.

Here's where we stand on reopening Massachusetts:

What Businesses Are Open in Massachusetts Now?

Note that reopened businesses are still required to follow workspace safety guidelines that incorporate social distancing, hygiene and staffing requirements, as well as guidelines specific to individual sectors.

Essential businesses

Banks and financial services

Churches and other houses of worship

Restaurants (outdoor seating)

Retail stores

Short-term lodgings like hotels, motels and inns

Construction, home remodeling and installations

Manufacturing

Warehouses and distribution centers

In-house services like babysitting and nannying

Real estate open houses, with restrictions

Hair salons and barbershops

Day camps

Youth sports

Funeral homes

Office spaces

Car dealerships

Car washes

Drive-in movie theaters

Libraries

Pet grooming

Beaches, golf clubs and facilities, parks, fishing, hunting, boating, outdoor adventure activities

Outdoor recreational facilities like pools, playgrounds, mini golf and batting cages

Outdoor amateur sports

Professional sports practice and training

Outdoor historical spaces, gardens, zoos and public spaces

Gun stores and shooting ranges

Lab spaces

Casino hotels and restaurants (but not gaming floors, theaters or arenas)

Driving schools

Occupational schools -- if students are finishing "a degree, program, or prerequisite for employment, or other similar requirement for completion"

Non-close contact personal services, like window washing, photography and career coaching

Non-athletic instructional classes for arts, education or life skills, for anyone under 18 and in groups of less than 10

Flight schools

Beer gardens, breweries, distilleries and wineries -- if serving outdoor food under dining permits

What Businesses Will Reopen Monday, June 22, in Massachusetts?

Any business in Step 2 of Phase 2 will reopen Monday, June 22. That includes:

Restaurants for indoor dining

Close-contact personal services like nail salons, massages and tattoo parlors

Personal trainers

What Businesses Are Still Closed in Massachusetts?

Any business in Phase 3 and 4 of the reopening plan is still required to stay closed. That includes: