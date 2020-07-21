MIAA Considers Coronavirus Guidelines for School Sports

A blurred picture of what school sports will look like this fall may come into focus as the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force reveals a report on how to improve high school athletics based on best practices from across the country.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors will hear recommendations from the COVID-19 Task Force during a virtual meeting at noon Tuesday with about a month to go until the start of the season.

The task force is expected to propose a delay on the start of the fall season until Sept. 14 to get acclimated to new safety guidelines, according to the Boston Herald.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The decision ultimately hinges on word from Gov. Charlie Baker, guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as plans for reopening among individual schools.

Over the course of the pandemic, national certified master athletic administrators have gathered to discuss best practices, ultimately creating a forum for athletic directors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia to discuss their situations, according to the Herald.

The plan mirrors what came out of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association last week, the Herald reports, where games will begin Oct. 1 for a majority of sports, with the football regular season starting Oct. 2.

The MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force has met weekly over the past two months in an effort to come up with the plan they will present to the MIAA Board of Directors Tuesday.