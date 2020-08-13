reopening Massachusetts

No Dice for Craps, Roulette at Mass. Casinos

Massachusetts Gaming Commission members declined Thursday to take up a request from MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor to authorize revival of craps and roulette,

By Chris Lisinski/State House News Service

A roulette table.
Getty Images

The slate of games offered at Massachusetts casinos will not expand as two of the facilities had hoped, at least not in the immediate future.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission members declined Thursday to take up a request from MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor to authorize revival of craps and roulette, agreeing that the statewide public health outlook does not support changing the limited operations at the casinos at this time.

"In light of some of the increase in COVID things at this time, we didn't really feel it was appropriate to add new games, so we're going to continue reviewing this and keeping an eye on the COVID numbers and consider that at a later date," MGC Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Assistant Director Bruce Band told the commission.

Plainridge Park Casino in Massachusetts reopened Wednesday after being forced to shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Band also said poker does not appear viable currently because officials think it could only operate safely with a maximum of four people per table, a limit that casino heads do not see as worthwhile given the game's comparably low profit margin.

More on Massachusetts Casinos Reopening

reopening Massachusetts Jul 12

Encore Boston Casino Reopens to the Public

reopening Massachusetts Jul 8

Plainridge Park Casino Patrons Return to Temperature and ID Checks

reopening Massachusetts Jun 18

Masked Casino Gamblers May See Fewer Options

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

reopening MassachusettscoronavirusCOVIDCasinoPlainridge Park
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us