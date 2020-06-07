What to Expect for Phase 2 Reopening in Mass. Tomorrow

The gradual process to reopen Massachusetts will take another step forward tomorrow as the state enters Phase 2 of its four-stage plan.

Gov. Charlie Baker laid out details on Saturday for the second phase — the "cautious phase" — which notably has been broken into two different parts.

The first part on Monday, June 8 will allow the reopening of retail stores with occupancy limits, child care and day camps with specific guidelines, hotels and lodging, youth sports and outdoor seated dining.

Here's a look at what will be able to reopen tomorrow in phase 2.

High schools, colleges and technical and occupation schools, as well as driving and flight schools, can pick up in-person services to help students complete graduation requirements.

Other businesses, including indoor dining at restaurants and close-contact services, such as nail salons, massage therapy and tanning salons, will have to hold off as health officials monitor progress in the state.

His decision was based off of the most recent public health data.

“Thanks to your hard work and your sacrifices, we’re bringing the fight to the virus and we’re moving forward, and Massachusetts is continuing to reopen,” Baker said.

Phase 2 allows more freedom for health providers to provide preventative services like annual exams. More forms of outdoor recreations, such as campgrounds, playgrounds and public pools, can also open up.

Non-urgent health care procedures, funeral homes with occupancy limits and outdoor historical spaces with no functions, gatherings or guided tours are also included in this first step of Phase 2.



This move to the second of four phases comes three weeks after Massachusetts began its initial move to reopen on May 18. That move allowed manufacturing, construction, houses of worship, hair salons and more to open their doors with strict guidelines.

“This terrible virus and the terrible toll it takes will be with us until there are medical breakthroughs with respect to treatments or vaccines,” Baker said.

To see a full list of the businesses included in the first and second steps of Phase 2