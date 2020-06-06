Gov. Charlie Baker made his much-anticipated announcement Saturday indicating when Massachusetts will begin Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but it came with a twist.

While he said that Monday is when Phase 2 of Massachusetts' four-phase plan will start, he said that it's being broken into two parts, meaning some businesses included in the phase guidance won't be able to open right away.

Indoor dining is one example that the administration had already revealed. The other is "close-contact personal services," which includes nail salons and tattoo parlors.

Here is the list of Phase 2 industries as provided by the Baker administration:

Step 1 of Phase 2, which begins Monday, June 8

Retail, with occupancy limits;

Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance;

Restaurants, outdoor table service only;

Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings;

Warehouses and distribution centers;

Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring;

Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements;

Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance;

Outdoor recreation facilities

Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions;

Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10;

Driving and flight schools

Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours;

Funeral homes, with occupancy limits

Non-urgent health care procedures, like routine dental care and in-person check-ups, are also included in Step 1 of Phase 2.

Step 2 of Phase 2, which will begin at later date to be determined when the data suggests enough progress has been made, Baker said Saturday

Indoor table service at restaurants

Close-contact personal services, with restrictions, including: Hair removal and replacement Nail care Skin care Massage therapy Makeup salons and makeup application services Tanning salons Tattoo, piercing and body art services Personal training, with restrictions



See the state's full reopening plan here.