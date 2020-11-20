coronavirus

Police Seek Man Caught on Camera Spitting at Women Over Mask Argument

Authorities in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who spat at two women who were hiking on the Midstate Trail Sunday afternoon

By Malcolm Johnson

A man was caught on camera spitting at two women in Ashburnham, Massachusetts.

The man is seen on video confronting two women on the Midstate Trail Sunday afternoon because they were not wearing masks.

"I'm not gonna wear a mask when I'm outside," one of the women says.

The man, whose mask is pulled down during the confrontation, calls it "selfish" before spitting at them.

Wearing a mask is mandated in public areas in Massachusetts.

Police say the man is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s. The abhorrent act could land the man serious charges.

"Depending on what the investigation yields, and if we can get ahold of him to find out the other side of it, it's very possible — assault charges, that's a possibility," said Ashburnham Police Lt. Chris Conrad.

