Popular Salisbury Beach Arcade Shut Down Amid Pandemic

A popular Massachusetts beach arcade said it has shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed by the state.

In a Facebook post, Joe's Playland at Salisbury Beach announced Friday it had been closed immediately.

The business, which has been a staple at the beach for more than 100 years, wrote that it had been allowed to reopen in early July during Phase 3 but now the state has moved arcades into Phase 4 of its reopening plan.

The closure comes after the arcade said they made "significant financial investments" to the facility to ensure proper sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

While their ice cream stand and Lee's Seafood will be operational, the business said they have been forced to lay off most of their staff.

"As a business of any size, this is devastating ― as a small business, we worry about what it means not only for us, but for Salisbury Beach itself," read the Facebook post.