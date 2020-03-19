Schools, museums, bars, restaurants -- many places in the Boston area are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But at a time when the state is calling for social distancing, there are still ways to experience Boston's culture from your home.
- Experience 360-degree views of the Boston Common and Public Garden
It might be a gloomy, rainy day, but on this 360-degree photo panorama tour of Boston Common and Public Garden, it's sunny and warm. Take a virtual stroll next to Frog Pond or walk across the Lagoon Bridge, all while doing your part by social distancing.
- Take a virtual tour of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
The museum website uses Google Arts & Culture to bring you tours of the museum, including a walk-through of the Gardner's Stolen Art Exhibition.
- Tune in to animal livestreams
While visiting zoos might be off the table right now, the New England Aquarium is hosting live virtual presentations. You also can see the elephants at the world-famous San Diego Zoo with this elephant cam.
Or maybe you'd rather see some puppies instead? Explore.org has a golden retriever puppies feed, live from Bethel, Connecticut.
- Listen in on Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts
Starting Monday, March 23, WCRB (99.5 FM) will virtually take you to Symphony Hall by broadcasting recorded Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts every night, Monday through Saturday, starting at 8 p.m.
- Virtually walk through Boston Children's Museum
Even while practicing social distancing, you can take your children to the Boston Children's Museum online. Click through each room virtually, using Google Maps.
- Check out Massachusetts Historical Society's Interactive exhibits online
Google Arts & Culture brings Massachusetts Historical Society exhibits to life online with exhibitions about diplomats and presidents, including John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Thomas Jefferson.
- Explore Boston's Museum of Fine Arts from home
The Museum of Fine Arts also has a Google Arts & Culture experience online, allowing you to dive into exhibitions about fashion design, radical geometries, oil pantings, textiles and other forms of artistic expression.