Trump Suspending Immigration in U.S.

President Donald Trump said he plans to sign an executive order to pause immigration “in light of the attack” from the coronavirus on Twitter Monday night.

The announcement has “been under consideration for awhile” according to a senior White House official. That official told NBC News that the president believes the country is winning the fight against COVID-19.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

The specifics of Trump's executive order remain unclear, but officials in the administration said he could sign it as early as this week. No further detail was made available.

Immigration to the U.S. Is already at a standstill. The Trump administration already closed the U.S. border with Canada border and has been deporting asylum-seekers and other migrants on the southern border without due process.

International air travel, for the most part, has been suspended.

The U.S. Has more that 700,000 cases of coronavirus – more than any of the countries that send the most immigrants to the U.S.

In Massachusetts, just over the 17 percent of the population are immigrants, according to data from 2018.