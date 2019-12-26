MBTA Commuter Rail

Derailed Train Causing Delays on Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line

By Marc Fortier

FILE PHOTO — MBTA Commuter Rail train.

A low-speed derailment near Lansdowne station is expected to cause delays on all Framingham/Worcester MBTA Commuter Rail lines on Thursday afternoon.

The derailment was reported around 4 p.m. on an inbound train. The train is still upright, Keolis said.

No passengers were riding in the coach that derailed and no injuries have been reported.

Some trains are already reporting delays of up to 50 minutes.

Additional alerts will be sent as needed, the MBTA Commuter Rail said.

No further details were immediately available.

