Mass. Schools Announce 307 New COVID Cases Among in-Person/Hybrid Students, Staff

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts schools, with 307 more cases reported this week.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 176 students learning in-person or in a hybrid plan tested positive from Nov. 5 to 11, as did 131 school district staffers.

This week is the most coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools so far since students returned to class for the fall, and 55 more total cases than last week.

School districts this fall have had the option between in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two. State officials have been encouraging communities at low risk of community transmission of COVID-19 to use in-person learning.

While the number of positive cases in schools has fluctuated, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained steady.

See the full report at the department’s website.