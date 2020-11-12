Massachusetts

Mass. Schools Announce 307 New COVID Cases Among in-Person/Hybrid Students, Staff

It's the most coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts' schools so far since students returned to class for the fall

By Asher Klein and Mia Len

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts schools, with 307 more cases reported this week.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 176 students learning in-person or in a hybrid plan tested positive from Nov. 5 to 11, as did 131 school district staffers.

This week is the most coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools so far since students returned to class for the fall, and 55 more total cases than last week.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

School districts this fall have had the option between in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two. State officials have been encouraging communities at low risk of community transmission of COVID-19 to use in-person learning.

While the number of positive cases in schools has fluctuated, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained steady.

See the full report at the department’s website.

More on COVID in Massachusetts

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Gov. Baker Tours Fully Reopened School He Says Offers Lessons for Others in Mass.

Ivy League 2 hours ago

Ivy League Cancels Winter Sports Because of COVID-19

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusSCHOOLSin-person learningDepartment of Elementary and Secondary Education
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us