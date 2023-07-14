Report: Former Red Sox reliever to undergo hip surgery

Matt Barnes' debut season with the Miami Marlins is likely over.

The former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher will undergo surgery on his left hip and won’t be cleared to begin running or throwing for three months, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. He has been on the injured list since June 2.

-Left hip femoral acetabular impingement surgery for Matt Barnes scheduled for July 25; timeline is about 3 months before running/throwing

-Bender threw a 15 pitch bullpen this week

-Cabrera threw 5 innings with FCL yesterday; he’s with the team

-Jazz in Miami continuing rehab — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) July 14, 2023

The Red Sox traded Barnes to the Marlins this past offseason in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier. The 2018 World Series champion has made 24 appearances with Miami this season, posting a 5.48 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

Bleier hasn't fared much better for Boston. The 36-year-old has a 5.85 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 19 games (20 innings) and hasn't pitched for the big-league club since May 21 due to left shoulder inflammation.

The Red Sox originally drafted Barnes with the 19th overall pick in 2011. The UConn product debuted with the club in 2014 and spent nine years in Boston, amassing a 4.07 ERA and earning one All-Star nod in 2021.