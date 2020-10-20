Local Startup Aims to Help New Mothers With Postpartum Products

Jaime Budzienski and Jenny Desaulniers are two moms in the Boston suburbs on a mission to make motherhood a little easier and a lot more comfortable. The friends have partnered together to create a brand that keeps the focus on moms after the birth of their babies.

Welcome to the world of Jenny and Evie, a new brand offering two postpartum products that every new mom uses but no one really talks about: mesh underwear and perineum bottles.

They are recreating the hospital staples by giving them a modern twist, adding comfort, some color and bringing a dose of reality in the process. They are also letting new moms in on some not-so-glamorous parts of childbirth while also hoping to ease expectations and start important conversations.

“I had been so focused for nine months on learning how to swaddle, how to breast feed, how do I take care of this newborn but I had no concept of how to take care of myself," Budzienski said.

Bringing more awareness to what moms can expect can help them prepare better both physically and mentally, according to Budzienski.

Taking self care a step further, the brand is focused on raising awareness about motherhood and mental health.

Desaulniers, who has a background in clinical psychology said that 20% of new moms have a diagnosable mood disorder after having a baby, "not just a new mom - it can be third, fourth, tenth baby."

And 5% of Jenny & Evie profits goes toward Post Partum International, an organization that offers no-fee services to moms and family members looking for support.

For the pair, it is just another way to make sure moms are prepared and cared for, allowing the conversation to remain an open one that continues long after they’re home.

“Happier moms. Happier babies. Happier world. And that’s kind of one of our core values. Using moms as the starting point, rather than the baby “ Budzienski said.