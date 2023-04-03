Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Flour, Raw Cookie Dough Reported in These States

A Salmonella outbreak linked to flour in at least 11 states including Illinois is currently being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency announced Thursday.

"As of March 30, 2023, 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 11 states," a notice from the agency says. "Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 6, 2022, to February 13, 2023."

At least three of those people have been hospitalized, the notice goes on to say.

According to officials, the outbreak has been reported in the following states: California, Oregon, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Virginia and Tennessee.

Illinois is the only state where more than one person has been sickened, the CDC adds.

Health officials say most people reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour before they got sick, adding that flour was the only common ingredient in the raw dough or batter that those infected reported eating.

"Investigators are working to identify a specific brand of flour linked to illnesses," the CDC says. No brand recalls have currently been issued.

"Flour doesn’t look like a raw food, but most flour is raw," the CDC says. "This means that it hasn’t been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning. Any raw (unbaked) flour used to make dough or batter can be contaminated with germs like Salmonella, but Salmonella germs are killed when flour is cooked or baked."

"You can get sick after eating or tasting raw dough or batter," the CDC continues.

Salmonella Symptoms

According to health officials, most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.