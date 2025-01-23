1 critically injured in Maine apartment fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

A man was critically injured in a house fire in Ellsworth, Maine, on Wednesday morning that is believed to have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said Ellsworth firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Meadow View Apartments in Ellsworth shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a fire burning in a multi-unit apartment building.

One man suffered life-threatening burns in the fire and was taken to Northern Light Hospital and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. His name has not been released and no update on his condition was immediately available.

Ellsworth firefighters and other neighboring departments were able to knock down the flames, and asked the fire marshal's office to respond to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. A team of investigators responded and determined the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

At least three other people were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The fire caused significant damage to the room where it started, as well as the roof of the building. Officials said the building is believed to be salvageable.