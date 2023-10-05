1 dead, 2 hurt in Nashua, NH, house fire

A person died and two others were hurt in fire at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters called to the burning building on Langholm Drive near Norwich Road about 1:30 a.m. pulled a person out and took them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

Two other people who were outside the building when firefighters arrived were taken to a local hospital, then brought to a hospital in Boston, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear what condition the pair were in.

Fire officials didn't immediately share more information about the blaze, including the identity of the people who died.