1 Dead After Car Crash in Douglas

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Douglas early Wednesday morning.

Douglas police responded to a 911 call regarding a two-car crash in the area of 27 Main St. around 7:30 a.m.

A 67-year-old man was pulled out from his car and sent to Harrington Hospital in Webster where he was pronounced dead. A 64-year old woman was also pulled out of her vehicle and was taken to UMASS Hospital-University Campus with serious injuries.

Officers said a preliminary investigation indicates that one of the cars crossed over the center line and struck the other vehicle that was traveling the opposite direction.

A full investigation is now underway by the Douglas Police Department and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit.

