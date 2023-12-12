1 in custody after chase brings large police presence in South Boston

Police say a person was taken into custody Monday night after a chase that ended in South Boston.

Details were limited, but the Boston Police Department said it was assisting after a vehicle fled from Massachusetts State Police.

A Boston police cruiser was hit during the incident.

Video showed a large number of state and city police vehicles on West First Street.

Courtesy

No further information was immediately available.