South Boston

1 in custody after chase brings large police presence in South Boston

NBC10 Boston

Police say a person was taken into custody Monday night after a chase that ended in South Boston.

Details were limited, but the Boston Police Department said it was assisting after a vehicle fled from Massachusetts State Police.

A Boston police cruiser was hit during the incident.

Video showed a large number of state and city police vehicles on West First Street.

Courtesy

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

South BostonMassachusettsBoston
