One person is dead following a two-car crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the Lakeville Police Department. Two people who were involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police closed off the intersection for about four hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.