Revere shooting

1 Man Shot in Revere

The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police

By Alec Greaney

revere shooting
Luis Rodriguez

A man who was shot in Revere Saturday afternoon drove himself to a hospital in Chelsea for care, authorities say.

Bullet holes could be seen on the side of homes on Ponoma Street in Revere Saturday. Revere police said the shooting occurred in the area of that street and Folsom Street early in the afternoon.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to Revere police.

The victim first drove to Beth Israel Deaconess Urgent Care at Chelsea and was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, Chelsea police said.

Police say the situation posed no threat to the public at this time, but did not indicate if they had made any arrests.

One homeowner said they had surveillance video of the alleged gunman.

