Person seriously hurt after crashing bike on Dorchester Avenue

A bicyclist crashed on Friday morning in the Dorchester section of Boston, and police said the person hurt had to be taken to the hospital.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Dorchester Avenue, and it involved an unoccupied Boston Public Schools bus.

The bicyclist was apparently in the bike lane, when a parked car door was opened, leading the bicyclist to hit the car door and then the school bus, which was stopped at a traffic light.

The person hurt has life-threatening injuries, police said.