Man dies after being stabbed outside apartment complex in Leominster

By Anthony Vega

A man died after being stabbed outside of an apartment complex in Leominster, Massachusetts, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. outside the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State Street, according to the district attorney's office.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Leominster Police Department at 978-534-7560.

