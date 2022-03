A man was injured in a shooting in broad daylight Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police said the shooting occurred on Kame Street around 1:30 p.m. The male victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

A gray vehicle was seen leaving the area on East Street, police said.

No arrests have been made. Detectives and patrol officers are at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0234.