‘A Great Guy': Family Mourns Construction Worker Killed in Boston Parking Garage Collapse

Family members and friends are mourning the loss of Peter Monsini, of South Easton, after he was killed when a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished collapsed on Saturday.

Cousin Richard Monsini described the 51-year-old victim as his best friend and role model. He said his cousin was raised in the demolition business, as his entire family worked in the industry, which makes his loss even harder to reconcile.

“He was a good guy. A great guy. A hard worker. And a loving dad," Richard Monsini said. “He was born with an excavator in his hand. He knew how to operate machinery. His family…our family, is in the business."

Part of the Government Center garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed. The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings. The site has been under demolition for some time.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters that the 51-year-old worker, identified Sunday as Monsini, was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle the fell over the side of the garage when the structure collapsed.

The vehicle fell eight or nine stories with a large amount of debris. Monsini was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, Dempsey said. A second person was taken to an area hospital after the accident.

“He really set a tone," Richard said. "I looked up to him. He was a little bit older than me. I looked up to him and we were the best of friends. He taught me a lot about life. I’m going to miss him.”

The construction accident remains under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and city officials. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city will do "whatever it takes" to find out what happened.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the worker,” Wu said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker during this terrible time," added City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents the neighborhood. "Our prayers are wit him, his family, and I know the city will support that worker and his family. It's a difficult time, but this city sticks together -- especially during difficult times."

“Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones of the worker who lost his life,” John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. “JMA remains committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all our employees and trade partners. We would like to thank the Boston Police Department and EMS for their swift response.”

One construction worker was killed in a collapse at the Government Center garage late Saturday afternnon.

The construction accident had a huge impact on traffic over the weekend, which is expected to continue Monday. The on ramp to Interstate 93 north and south were both shut down near Government Center after the collapse. There were a number of road closures near the North End and Haymarket areas as well, which made it tough for drivers. All roads have since reopened.

Additionally, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) released a statement Sunday informing commuters that the T was suspending service through the tunnels which travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage as safety inspections are conducted.