Fatal Shooting

1 Person Killed in Shooting Near Worcester Restaurant

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred in the area of the Paku Lounge

By Abby Vervaeke

One person is dead after a shooting in Worcester on Saturday, according to Worcester police.

Police were called to the Paku Lounge at 215 Chandler St. at approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a gunshot. When they arrived, they say they found a 44-year-old male gunshot victim on the ground.

After receiving medical care from officers, the victim was transported to a hospital, according to police. He died at the hospital.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department.

