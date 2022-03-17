Local

Boston Fire Department

1 Rescued From Dorchester Triple-Decker Fire

Fire officials did not have an immediate update on the person's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a triple-decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The Boston Fire Department was called to Kerwin Street around 9:45 p.m. after flames broke out at the multi-family home. Responding crews saw fire showing from the back of the building that extended to the roof.

One resident was rescued from the third floor and taken to the hospital, fire officials said. There was no immediate update on the person's condition.

The fire is estimated to have caused $250,000 worth of damage.

Six residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

