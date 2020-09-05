Local

1-Year-Old Child Struck by Pickup Truck in Kingston: Police

The child was brought to Children's Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities

By Alec Greaney

An 18-month-old child hit by a pickup truck in Kingston was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police received word at 9:42 a.m. Saturday morning that a child had been hit by a 2004 Dodge Dakota on Station Street. An 88-year-old Pembroke man had been behind the wheel of the truck at the time.

The Kingston Fire Department arrive shortly after, treating the child until they were transported to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Officials said there were no plans to file charges against the driver of the pickup.

