10-year-old Reading boy shot in the face by pellet gun, police looking for suspects

A 10-year-old boy in Reading, Massachusetts, was walking down the street with a friend last Friday when he was shot in the face by a pellet gun.

Police say the Reading boy was on Minot Street around 4:30 p.m. on May 17 when he was struck by an Orbeez gun that has small gel pellets containing water.

Police say they've obtained one photo of the incident, and now they are looking to the public for help identifying a small silver sedan that they believe to be involved in the incident.

Reading police shared the picture to social media Wednesday, and say the vehicle appears to be an older Honda Accord. The car, and the people inside of it, are wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police say.

Police in other Massachusetts towns like Canton and Auburn have issued warnings in the past two years about the "Orbeez Challenge," which encourages participants to use these toy guns to shoot at people, cars, and homes with gel-based beads or something similar. Some kids have turned to freezing the gel pellets, making them more dangerous when shot.

Further details about the incident in Reading were not immediately available, including if authorities believe this was a random attack. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-944-1212.