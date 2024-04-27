10-year-old struck in hit-and-run incident in Reading

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a child was struck in Reading, Massachusetts on Friday.

Reading Police say they responded to the incident that happened around 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street.

Authorities say that a white Chevy SUV fled north on High Street after the incident.

The child sustained minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to call. 781-944-1212