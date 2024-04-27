READING

10-year-old struck in hit-and-run incident in Reading

Authorities say that a white Chevy SUV fled north on High Street after the incident.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a child was struck in Reading, Massachusetts on Friday.

Reading Police say they responded to the incident that happened around 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street.

Authorities say that a white Chevy SUV fled north on High Street after the incident.

The child sustained minor injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to call. 781-944-1212

This article tagged under:

READINGMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us