Pro-Palestinian protesters causing traffic disruptions on MIT campus

Pro-Palestinian protesters caused traffic disruptions in the area of MIT's campus Thursday afternoon.

The protest was taking place in the area of Vassar Street. Dozens of protesters were holding signs that identified the group as the "MIT Coalition for Palestine."

MIT police said in a statement posted on the school's website at 2:41 p.m. that there were "traffic disruptions" near the entrance to the Strata Garage on Vassar Street due to a protest. They said MIT and Cambridge police were on scene to ensure safety or all involved. They urged people to avoid the area if possible.

Aerial video showed from the scene showed at least two dozen police officers in a row, keeping sign-holding protesters at bay so that vehicles can move through the area.

MIT police said they have no information of any arrests at this time.

Cambridge police said they are on scene assisting MIT police and helping with the crowd, but they have not made any arrests.

No further details were immediately available.