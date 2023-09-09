New Hampshire

11-year-old struck by police cruiser in Manchester, NH

The child is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old was struck by a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Maple Street, according to Manchester police, and involved one of their department's cruisers.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is being evaluated. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

"Our thoughts & prayers are w/the child & their family," the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

To avoid conflicts of interest, Manchester police said they have asked New Hampshire State Police to handle the investigation.

No further details were released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Sep 6

Knife-wielding man caught on camera slashing tires in parking lot of NH bar

Hampton Beach Sep 6

27-year-old Lawrence man drowns at Hampton Beach

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us