Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

12 Years After Deadly Shooting at Cape Cod Home, 2nd Man Charged With Murder

Officials said at the time that four shots were fired; neighbors said Lampley was shot through the windows of the duplex

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A second person has been arrested in the 2011 killing of a man in his home on Cape Cod, authorities said Tuesday.

Curtis Collins Jr., a 31-year-old from West Yarmouth, was due in court Wednesday to face a murder charge in the Feb. 27, 2011, shooting death of Todd Lampley, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

Lampley, 31, was found fatally shot in a bedroom at his home in Hyannis, authorities said. Officials said at the time that four shots were fired; neighbors said Lampley was shot through the windows of the duplex.

Collins, who was due in Barnstable District Court Wednesday morning, is the second person to be charged with murder in the shooting, authorities said. Last month, Devarus Hampton, a 40-year-old from Mashpee, was charged with murder.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities didn't say what led them to charge the two men 12 years after the shooting. It wasn't immediately clear if Collins or Hampton had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

More Cape Cod news

Cape Cod Mar 5

Cape Cod Canal Reopens After Closing to Let Endangered Right Whales Move Through

Cape Cod Feb 21

15-Year-Old Arrested in Teen's Stabbing at Cape Cod Mall

This article tagged under:

shootingCape CodmurderHyannisdeath investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us