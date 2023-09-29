13-year-old boy arrested for possession of a gun in Dorchester

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for being in possession of a gun in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said they responded to the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street around 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a person with a gun. They were provided with a description of the subject and observed him with a group of males.

When the teen saw police, they said he separated from the group and began walking away. Officers were able to stop him and after patting him down, recovered a gun from his jacket pocket which was later determined to be a Hi-Point C9 Luger with seven rounds in the magazine.

The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

No further details were released.