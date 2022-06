A 13-year-old boy has been missing since Saturday evening, Boston police said Monday, asking the public's help in finding him.

Brandon Morgan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday on McClellan Street near Fowler Street in Roxbury, police said.

Brandon is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, and was wearing a grey shirt and blue shorts when he went missing. Police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4275.