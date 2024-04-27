14-year-old dead after shooting in Worcester; 16-year-old arrested

A teenager is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of a shooting victim in the lower Belmont St neighborhood at around 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 14-year-old inside an apartment with a serious gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities say they rendered aid but the boy was pronounced deceased by paramedics on scene.

Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call (508) 799-8651.