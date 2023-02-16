14-Year-Old From Dorchester Has Been Missing Since Friday, Police Say

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Dorchester.

Police said Thursday that Jy'Aire Hart, a student at Roxbury Preparatory High School, was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday on Monsignor Patrick J. Lydon Way in Dorchester.

Authorities did not give a physical description of Hart, but released a photo.

When he was last seen, police say Hart was wearing a navy blue T-shirt with a yellow Roxbury Prepatory High School logo, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say Hart is known to frequent Hyde Park and Back Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4335 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477.