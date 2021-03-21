Local

15-Year-Old Boy Shot in Worcester, Police Say

Worcester police officers responded to Winifred Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A teen was rushed to the hospital after he was shot early Sunday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

Worcester police officers responded to Winifred Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a 15-year-old gunshot victim, along with two other males.

First aid was provided by officers until paramedics arrived on scene, and then the boy was taken to a local hospital, police said. There was no update on his condition Sunday night.

Police did not provide any details on a suspect, or say if someone had already been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. You can also call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.

