bicycle crash

16-Year-Old Bicyclist Hit by Car in Topsfield

The victim was flown by Boston Med Flight to Tufts Medical Center in Boston

By Mary Markos

A 16-year-old boy is battling life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car in Topsfield Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Bare Hill Road around 7:15 pm., according to the Topsfield Police Department. The victim was transported to Beverly Hospital by the Topsfield Fire Department, then flown by Boston Med Flight to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The driver stayed on scene, according to authorities. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

