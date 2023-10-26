BURLINGTON

16-year-old charged with shooting near Burlington apartment complex

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenager has been charged and police are searching for another after gunshots were fired near an apartment complex in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on October 17, police say they received 911 calls about a car crash near Building 5 at the Avalon apartment complex on Arboretum Way. A short time later, another call came in about shots fired in the area.

Police say that after they arrived, they found a man who was shot who said the suspect shot at him after they met.

Authorities say they arrested the 16 year-old in Boston a week later. He was carrying a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash and marijuana, police say.

The teen has been charged with armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building and other charges.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTONMassachusettsshooting
