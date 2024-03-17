nantucket

17-year-old dead in Nantucket crash

Nantucket Police say they received several 911 calls at around 10:30 p.m. reporting a crash in the area of Bartlett Road.

A teenager is dead after a crash in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Authorities say they found a 2024 Dodge Promaster had crashed into a berm at the end of Bartlett Road.

Police say they driver was the lone occupant and was dead behind the wheel when they arrived.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old Nantucket resident, according to police.

According to authorities, speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

