Gunman Charged With Murder in New Bedford Killing: Bristol DA

An 18-year-old gunman who allegedly shot and killed a man in New Bedford on Friday has been charged with murder, as well as several other felonies, according to authorities.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Angel Cruz, was initially rushed to St. Luke's Hospital and later pronounced dead.

A second victim of the shooting, who was listed in critical condition earlier in the weekend, improved to stable condition Sunday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The shooter, identified as Jon Zell, 18, faces 10 counts of alleged armed assault with intent to murder and two for illegal possession of firearms on top of the murder charge, the District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement Sunday.

The double-shooting began on Lafrance Street in New Bedford around 10:21 a.m. Friday, when police received 911 calls of shots fired.

They found Cruz at the scene, while the second male victim — who has yet to be identified — managed to get into a car and drive away. The injured victim attempted to reach a hospital, but crashed near Linden and County Streets. He was later brought to the hospital for treatment.

Police found Zell about 45 minutes after the shooting near the corner of Penniman and Reynolds Streets, the DA said. He fired at officers with a handgun, but didn't strike anyone. After he ran out of bullets, police say they managed to place him under arrest without firing any shots themselves.

No officers were hurt in this second encounter.

Zell will be arraigned tomorrow morning in New Bedford District Court. The investigation is ongoing.