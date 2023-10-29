Worcester State University

‘Armed and dangerous' 18-year-old wanted in Worcester State University shooting

Police are looking for a teenager in connection with a shooting at Worcester State University on Saturday that left one person dead and one injured.

18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez last lived in Lawrence, Mass. and is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder, according to authorities.

Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Authorities say he is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. on the Worcester State University Campus. 

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old with gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old died from his injuries and the 21-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries. 

If you have information relative to the whereabouts of Kevin Rodriguez, please contact Mass. State Police at (508) 453-7589 or 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).

All campus events, including homecoming and family weekend, have been canceled.

Worcester State UniversityMassachusettsWorcester
