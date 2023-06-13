18-year-old woman found dead behind Everett home

A death investigation is underway in Everett, Massachusetts, after a teenager was found dead behind a home there Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, a woman called 911 around 2 p.m. to say she had found a female apparently dead behind her Springvale Avenue home. Responding officers found the woman outside, and she was pronounced dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed no obvious injuries to the woman, however, her death is being investigated as suspicious at this time due to the circumstances around the location of her body, the DA said.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the woman at this time. The chief medical examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A death investigation is active and ongoing by the district attorney's office, Everett police and state police detectives.