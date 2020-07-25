Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
south hampton

19-Year-Old Mass. Man Killed in NH Motorcycle Crash

Dakota Chaisson, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, died Saturday in a motorcycle crash in South Hampton, New Hampshire, state police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in South Hampton, New Hampshire, state police say.

Troopers responded to the crash around 12:24 p.m. in the area of Route 150 and Evans Road.

A preliminary investigation reveals a Kawasaki ZX6 was traveling northbound on Route 150, when the operator, identified as Dakota Chaisson, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 35 mins ago

Cooling Centers in Boston Will Be Open During 3-Day Heat Emergency

coronavirus in massachusetts 4 hours ago

Gov. Baker, Mike Pence Meet on Nantucket to Discuss Coronavirus Response

Chaisson, of West Newbury, was taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it appears speed was a factor in the crash based on witness statements and evidence at the scene.

The southbound lane on Route 150 was closed for approximately two hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the South Hampton Police and Fire Departments, Seabrook Police Department, Hampton Falls Police Department, East Kingston Police and Fire Departments and Amesbury Police and Fire Departments. 

The fatal crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Andrew Goulet at 603-223-8490, or via email at andrew.goulet@dos.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

south hamptonNew HampshireNew Hampshire State PoliceMotorcycle crashdakota chaisson
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us