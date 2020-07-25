19-Year-Old Mass. Man Killed in NH Motorcycle Crash

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in South Hampton, New Hampshire, state police say.

Troopers responded to the crash around 12:24 p.m. in the area of Route 150 and Evans Road.

A preliminary investigation reveals a Kawasaki ZX6 was traveling northbound on Route 150, when the operator, identified as Dakota Chaisson, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Chaisson, of West Newbury, was taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it appears speed was a factor in the crash based on witness statements and evidence at the scene.

The southbound lane on Route 150 was closed for approximately two hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the South Hampton Police and Fire Departments, Seabrook Police Department, Hampton Falls Police Department, East Kingston Police and Fire Departments and Amesbury Police and Fire Departments.

The fatal crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Andrew Goulet at 603-223-8490, or via email at andrew.goulet@dos.nh.gov.